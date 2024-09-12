Pravin Gordhan is very much alive – family spokesperson

Pravin Gordhan, the former minister of public enterprise and finance, is still alive and presently receiving medical attention, according to Adrian Lackay, the spokesperson for the family.

He addressed the rumours that had been going around regarding Gordhan’s death and made it clear that they were untrue.

Lackay confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that the former minister had been admitted to the hospital, but he withheld information regarding the nature of the condition.

“Mr Gordhan is receiving the best available medical care. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time,” he said in the statement.

“Further updates on his condition will be provided.”

Prayers for Gordhan’s recovery

The ANC has wished Gordhan well on his road to recovery.

The ANC’s acting national spokesperson, Zuko Godlimpi, expressed the organisation’s sincere hopes for Gordhan’s quick recovery.

“During this time of health challenges, our thoughts and prayers are with the family, and we are confident that the strength and determination he possesses will see him through this period,” said Godlimpi.

“We look forward to his full recovery to health and continued contribution to our movement and service to the country.”

In a statement, the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation advised that people should make sure that any updates regarding Gordhan’s health were reliable.

“We continue praying for Pravin Gordhan and his family as he remains in the hospital this afternoon receiving treatment,” said the foundation.

Having trained as a pharmacist, Gordhan has served as a cabinet minister in the past in the areas of finance, public enterprises, traditional affairs, and cooperative governance.

History of Gordhan’s illness

The beginning of Gordhan’s health problems dates back to August 2023, when he was ill and unable to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee in Cape Town while serving as minister of public enterprises.

He had written to the committee chairperson, Khayalethu Magaxa, to explain that he had received advice from his specialist not to travel.

Gordhan was due to respond to accusations made by Kgothatso Tlhakudi, the director-general of public enterprises who was at the time on suspension.

Gordhan, according to Tlhakudi, allegedly meddled in the process of choosing the Takatso Consortium as the top bidder for a 51 percent stake in SAA, the national carrier.

This was the second time that Gordhan had called off a meeting that was supposed to discuss the accusation made against him.

Gordhan had previously declared that he intended to concentrate on his wellbeing and health after the 2024 general elections and leave politics.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content