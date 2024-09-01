Preggies deputy minister keeps details close to vest

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli has a bun in the oven and is on cloud nine about it.

News that Mhlauli has swallowed a watermelon seed came to the fore when she threw a

baby shower last weekend.

Guests who attended the knee up included ANC first deputy secretary Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC national executive committee (NEC) member and former Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s former spin doctor Khusela Diko, and spokesperson for Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola, Chrispin Phiri.

