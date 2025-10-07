Premier calls Minister Buti Manamela to intervene in Fort Hare student protests

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has called on Higher Education Minister Buti Manamela to intervene in the viral chaotic scenes unfolding at the University of Fort Hare’s (UFH) Alice Campus in Dikeni.

This after the widespread destruction of the main university infrastructure. A gutted Student Centre was allegedly set alight by the angry students.

The protests have been going on at the campus in recent days. They were triggered by deep-seated student grievances, whose specifics remain sketchy amid the chaos.

Mabuyane, who is also a product of the institution, has issued a call for restraint. He urged student leaders to channel their frustrations through dialogue rather than demolition.

Plea to the minister

“We are very much concerned, we are pleading, we are appealing to the minister. The one directly responsible for those institutions that are claiming to be autonomous, to intervene.

“But I know as we speak the MEC for Community Safety is in a meeting with a delegation from the University of Fort Hare with SAPS to address that problem,” Mbuyane stated, highlighting the urgency of high-level intervention.

Mabuyane condemned the acts of vandalism that have scarred the university’s grounds.

“Nothing could justify the destruction of one of the proud legacies of the Eastern Cape,” he said.

“Universities are public safe spaces. Meant for the development of citizens for the betterment of the country and society at large,” he added.

Ministry is monitoring situation

In response, the Ministry of Higher Education and Training has issued a statement. It said it is looking at the development around the strike.

“The Ministry of Higher Education has been closely monitoring developments at the University of Fort Hare (UFH) following concerns raised by student formations, staff, and other stakeholders regarding governance, student representation, and campus stability.

“A meeting between the Office of the Minister, the Department, and the University Council had been scheduled for this coming week to address these issues in detail.”

