Premier Ndlovu criticised for sidelining MECs

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu faces backlash over an alleged power grab, as his office moves to centralise the government’s project planning, monitoring and evaluation under his wing, sidelining MECs and their respective departments.

The move, which has been formalised through a tender, empowers consultants to establish a new unit in the Premier’s Office and raises concerns about governance, transparency and the potential for corruption. The tender closed on Friday.

The centralised unit is expected to oversee major infrastructure projects such as road upgrades, bridge construction, school and hospital developments, bulk water supply schemes, tourism catalyst projects like the Mariepskop cable car, township economic revitalisation, mining supplier parks, and large-scale agricultural initiatives.

