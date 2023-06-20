Premier Oscar Mabuyane obtains court interdict against SIU probe

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has successfully interdicted the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) from investigating him.

Mabuyane is accused of fraudulently being admitted to the Masters’s programme at Fort Hare University and changing the M-Admin qualification into a Doctorate.

President Cyril Ramaphosa instructed the SIU to investigate irregularities and corruption at the university.

However, the premier successfully blocked the SIU from probing his qualifications in the ongoing corruption investigations at the University of Fort Hare.

High Court Judge T.V Norman ruled the elite investigating unit cannot enforce President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Proclamation 84 of 2022, “in so far as the SIU has taken steps or intends to take steps that are directed at the applicant.”

Norman also ruled that each party is to bear its own legal costs.

Mabuyane emphatically maintained his innocence and insisted that he earned his master’s degree fairly.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.