Premier Phophi Ramathuba to meet families of deadly Sekgopo crash victims

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba will on Monday afternoon meet with the grieving families of 12 people who lost their lives in a horrific road accident on the R81 near Sekgopo in the Mopani district, Limpopo, on Sunday.

Ramathuba will be joined by the MEC for transport and community safety, Violet Mathe, and the MEC for health, Dieketseng Mashego, at the Pietersburg Provincial Hospital Recreation Hall, where the families are expected to go through the painful process of identifying their loved ones.

According to authorities, the accident occurred when a taxi carrying congregants returning to Giyani from a church service in Solomondale was trapped between two trucks. All 12 occupants of the taxi died on the scene.

Deep sorrow and shock

Emergency services worked for hours at the crash site attending to the injured and clearing the road, which had to be closed to traffic.

Motorists traveling between Polokwane and Giyani were diverted via the R36 and R71 roads.

Ramathuba expressed deep sorrow and shock at the tragedy, describing it as “a devastating loss to the province”.

“The news of this tragic accident is deeply touching, particularly when we consider the mothers and families affected by this loss,” Ramathuba said.

“The provincial government stands in solidarity with the families during this difficult time, and we are committed to providing them with the necessary support.”

Need for greater awareness

She urged motorists to exercise caution and adhere to road safety regulations. “This tragic event serves as a reminder of the need for greater awareness on our roads.”

Police have since launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The accident comes hardly two days after another horror crash that claimed the lives of five people.

The accident occurred late on Friday along the R518 road in the Lephalale municipality, Waterberg district, wherein a sedan apparently overtook and collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle.

The drivers of the two vehicles lost their lives on the scene, together with three female passengers. Six injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals.

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content