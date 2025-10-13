Premier Phophi Ramathuba visits N1 bus crash scene that claimed 42 lives

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has visited the scene of the tragic N1 bus crash that claimed the lives of 42 Zimbabweans and Malawians in the early hours of Monday morning.

The horrific accident occurred on the N1 north near Makhado, along a mountainous section of the road.

Ramathuba met with a multidisciplinary emergency response team at the scene to receive updates on rescue and recovery operations. Ramathuba, accompanied by several members of the executive council (MECs), also visited nearby hospitals where survivours are being treated.

Heartbreaking tragedy

“This is a heartbreaking tragedy. Losing so many lives in one incident is painful beyond words,” she said.

“On behalf of the Limpopo Provincial Government, we extend our deepest condolences to the affected families, including those in Zimbabwe and Malawi. We wish a full and speedy recovery to all survivours. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.”

According to the premier’s spokesperson, Thilivhali Muavha, preliminary reports indicate that the bus was transporting passengers from Zimbabwe and Malawi who had been working in the Eastern Cape and were travelling home when it veered off the road and plunged down a steep embankment.

“Emergency services, including paramedics, transport officers, and law enforcement officials, responded swiftly to the scene,” said Muavha. “Rescue operations continued late into the evening, with several injured passengers transported to nearby hospitals for medical care.”

Investigations led by traffic authorities and the South African Police Service (SAPS) are under way to determine the cause of the crash.

Muavha added that the provincial government is working closely with the Department of Transport and Community Safety, the Department of Health, and Disaster Management teams to coordinate assistance for victims and their families. Psychosocial support services are being provided to survivors, while consular services from Zimbabwe and Malawi have been engaged to assist affected families.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has also extended his condolences. “It is not their loss only, but also a loss to South Africa as a nation,” said Ramaphosa.

