Premier Ramathuba to open Limpopo legislature

Limpopo premier, Phophi Ramathuba is expected to provide a glimmer of hope when she delivers her speech during the opening of the provincial legislature.

The annual event will be held at the Jack Botes Hall in downtown Polokwane, starting at 10am on Friday.

The province, which comprises largely of rural population, is bedeviled by high-levels of unemployment, poverty and income inequality.

Focus on rural economy, infrastructure

Rural villagers living below the poverty line have complained of chronic scarcity of water. This forces them to share water sources with animals.

Limpopo has been dealing with the recent widespread service delivery protests by angry residents. This is testimony of the socioeconomic challenges gripping the province.

Ahead of the opening of the legislature, political parties have raised concerns over the slow pace of basic services delivery.

The EFF said the event will be a public relations exercise for Ramathuba to champion for her party, the governing ANC.

EFF provincial leader Lawrence Mapoulo said they are not expecting much from the premier.

“We can easily predict that the speech she is going present to the public will be a cut and paste. A repetition of a delivery by her predecessor. We want her to address the socioeconomic challenges which are concerning the impoverished. Our province is in dire need of services and not political rhetoric,” he said.

EFF not convinced, says premier will promote ANC

“From the EFF’s point of view, we have noted the launching of this ‘Dikgerekgere’ programme. This is in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure. But it does not give us any hope that it will address the issue of unemployment. This programme can only benefit the youth of the province if government employs young graduates. Ones with specialities in various fields in that department.”

In light of ongoing service delivery protests, civil society said there is an urgent need address the issues. A need to fast-track delivery of basic services in communities.

Champ Sepuru, the provincial secretary of South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco), was optimistic. He said they expect Ramathuba to come up with plans to eradicate poverty and create a viable environment for sustainable jobs.

“Limpopo is rich in minerals, and this should benefit local communities. It is high time that we embrace industrialisation. This to ensure that our special economic zones provide skills and job opportunities for our people,” Sepuru said.

Sanco wants reforms in health, corruption

“We are also urging the premier as a doctor by profession to [facilitate healthcare]. To ensure that health facilities in the province, including rural clinics are operational for 24 hours. This to avoid incidents of women giving birth on the streets. The issue of favouritism in the allocation of free houses should also be stopped. This is where corrupt councillors give out these houses to their families and friends.”

The ANC in the province expressed confidence in the Ramathuba administration. It said her government will deliver on the mandate they promised voters ahead of the elections.

Provincial spokesperson, Jimmy Machaka, expressed confidence in the premier’s reforms. He said the premier should outline plans that will ensure that state entities deliver on their mandate.

“The premier should tell us what will happen to state enterprises that are not productive. Ones that …are not giving us positive results. We are expecting the premier to announce on what should happen to officials embroiled in mismanagement of state coffers.”

