Premier urges men to seek help with emotional triggers

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has encouraged men to speak out and seek help when faced with situations that trigger anger or emotional distress.

The call comes after a man was found dead in Umzinto, south coast of KZN, after killing his 25-year-old girlfriend.

Sibusiso Lawrence Ntaka allegedly killed Nontobeko Cele in Umzinto on Tuesday. He later posted his confession on social media.

Ntaka was later found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, not far from where Cele’s body was found.

Condemns recent brutal murder of female

Ntuli has strongly condemned Cele’s killing. He said the heinous act is a grave injustice and a blatant violation of human dignity and morality.

The premier said addressing emotions constructively is key to preventing violence. It also fosters healthier relationships.

“Seeking support is not a sign of weakness. It is a courageous step toward personal growth and building a safer, more compassionate society.”

The premier extended his heartfelt condolences to the Cele family. He also reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to creating a society free from gender-based violence (GBV).

“Tragically, the perpetrator has taken his own life. He denied… us the opportunity to ensure that justice is served for such an evil act. This incident underscores the urgency of addressing this scourge.”

365 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign

Ntuli also noted that the horrific incident occurred shortly after the launch of the 365 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign. He said this highlights the need for sustained and intensified efforts to eradicate GBVF (femicide) in the communities.

“Violence against women is an attack on our humanity and the values we uphold as a society. As a province, we will not tolerate such actions. And we must work together to ensure that women and children feel safe and protected,” said Ntuli.

He also called on communities, law enforcement agencies, and stakeholders to collaborate in fostering a safer environment for women and children. The importance of addressing the root causes of such violence, including societal attitudes, structural inequalities, and systemic failures, were also emphasised.

The premier said the provincial government remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting victims of GBV. This through targeted programmes and interventions, and continuing to work tirelessly to bring perpetrators to book.

