Premier wants Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to stay on as KZN police boss

With the contract of KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, set to expire in March, the premier of the province would like to see him stay on to continue his “good” fight against crime and criminals.

Thamsanqa Ntuli explained over and over that he has said that Mkhwanazi and other police officers have been doing a good job in the province.

He made this comment in Durban’s central business district during a raid of foreign-owned shops, where 21 undocumented immigrants were arrested and 13 shops were closed down for operating without the proper documentation.

Ready to recommend Mkhwanazi

According to Ntuli, if he can be asked to recommend Mkhwanazi to stay on, he said he would do “exactly” that.

“I have said a number of times that Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is a wonderful police [officer]. Like many police [officers] in the province… They are working against the criminals. One can recommend the leadership that is showing an understanding of the problems that are facing the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

“On a number of occasions, I have maintained my position. The work that Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is doing and the police of KwaZulu-Natal. We support it fully as the provincial government,” Ntuli said.

Pressed on whether he would recommend him. He said should the national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, ask him for a recommendation on the matter, he said ‘yes, he would do exactly that’.

“I have always maintained that there is no way that one cannot recommend the police. Someone… like Lt General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, to continue with the work that he is actually doing,” Ntuli added.

Ntuli has vowed that his government will not back down from fighting undocumented migration. He has vowed to fight illegal trading in the province. He said that if left unchecked, it puts pressure on the limited social resources of the province. Ad undocumented immigrants tend to compete with locals for the little job opportunities available.

