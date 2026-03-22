Presidency denies Clement Manyathela’s SABC show canned due to political interference

Did Clement Manyathela poke the bear with his hard-hitting SABC television show, Face the Nation? This is the question at the centre of a row that has erupted following the public broadcaster’s decision to cancel the flagship show.

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya took to X to dispel claims that Manyathela’s popular show had been cancelled as a result of political pressure.

‘Complete lie’

“This is a complete lie. There was no political pressure on the SABC to cancel the show. [Clement Manyatela] and [the SABC] must come out and communicate the real reason for the cancelation of the show, Magwenya posted on X, responding to a Sunday Times poster, which said the show was canned due to “Presidency, ANC protest”.

Manyathela hit back, saying he is not the one who should provide the reasons as the decision was not taken by him.

“You are saying I must communicate the real reason as if I am the one that took the decision. The reason we were given by management is that, despite the show being one of their prominent shows and their “flagship” show, they can’t afford it anymore,” Manyathela said in reply to the presidential spokesperson.

Mixed reactions

Users of the X social media platform made their voices head, with @athenkosi591 adamant that political interference was at play. “What you are trying to do won’t work; ANC political pressure is the reason and it ends there, the X user said.

Another X user, @osmaseko, held a different view. “If the SABC can’t afford the show it means you were doing mediocre show there with no sponsors. The Presidency can’t be blamed.

SABC responds

In a statement released on Sunday, the SABC denied that any external pressure had influenced the broadcaster’s decision to discontinue the show.

“The SABC, like any other broadcaster, exercises its prerogative to change its programming, based on its operations and set guidelines.

“This is an industry and market standard that often takes place annually. The changes to our programming are informed by our content delivery strategy and various factors relevant to the overall performance of the show in terms of its audience ratings and revenue performance amongst others,” the statement read.

The public broadcaster clarified that its programmes are not automatically re-commissioned, “but follow a thorough review process”.

“Face the Nation like all our programmes had specific performance targets which were communicated with all the relevant parties involved. It is appalling that there are individuals who are now creating an impression that this specific programme is not recommissioned due to external influence.”

In a 2024 interview on the SMWX podcast, Manyathela told Sizwe Mpofu Welsh that his insistence on answers over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala-Phala farm scandal had stirred the hornet’s nest. He recounted an incident where Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni refused to grant him an interview, saying Manyathela had nearly cost her her job.

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