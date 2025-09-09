President Cyril Ramaphosa defends the National Dialogue

President Cyril Ramaphosa has defended the National Dialogue during a National Assembly session on Tuesday, emphasising its role as a citizen-led initiative to address South Africa’s pressing challenges.

The defence came in response to a pointed question from DA Chief Whip George Michalakis, who challenged the National Dialogue’s purpose and effectiveness.

Michalakis, whose party boycotted the National Dialogue in August, criticising it as an ANC-driven initiative lacking substance, asked Ramaphosa about the outcome of the dialogue.

“What is the intended outcome of the National Dialogue? Is it to assist the government in achieving its priorities; such as economic growth, poverty reduction, job creation, lowering the cost of living and building a capable State, if not, what is the position in this regard?” he asked.

Not the President’s own dialogue

In his response, Ramaphosa highlighted the citizen-driven nature of the Dialogue, distancing it from direct government control.

“The outcomes of the National Dialogue will be determined by the citizens of South Africa, not the President or the government,” he said.

He described the recent National Convention, a key component of the Dialogue, as a great success, adding that delegates endorsed the establishment of a steering committee to advance discussions on national issues.

Ramaphosa framed the Dialogue as a platform to foster a social compact among South Africans, drawing parallels with historical milestones like the Freedom Charter and the Constitution-drafting process.

Litany of withdrawals

However, Michalakis said the National Dialogue is a failure.

“The Thabo Mbeki Foundation, Steve Biko Foundation, Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation, Desmond Tutu Foundation, FW de Klerk Foundation, Oliver and Adelaide Foundation and many others withdrew. Mister President how do you plan to get the entire country behind this if you could not get the entire country in the room to begin with?”

Ramaphosa said he did not want to get into the politics of who withdrew from the National Dialogue.

“Let me just say this, this is not the President’s dialogue. The people of South Africa called for the dialogue and they said it has to be convened by the President because it is embedded in our Constitution that when we talk about nation building, it has to be the President who leads it,” he said.

According to Ramaphosa, the dialogue is a moving process that empowers ordinary citizens to propose solutions for economic growth, poverty alleviation, job creation, and other national priorities.

