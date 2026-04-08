President Cyril Ramaphosa hails ceasefire in Middle East

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, urging dialogue and diplomacy as global tensions linked to Iran threaten to spiral into a wider conflict.

Speaking in Tshwane on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said South Africa supported efforts to end the violence and secure a lasting peace.

“We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and are hopeful that it will lay the basis for a permanent resolution of the conflict,” he said.

Trump claims victory

The president’s remarks come as the US signalled a pause in hostilities, with US President Donald Trump announcing a conditional ceasefire following days of escalating military exchanges involving Iran.

Trump framed the development as a decisive American win.

“We have achieved total and complete victory,” he said, adding that US objectives had been met “100%”.

Truce ‘temporary’

He said the US would suspend attacks for two weeks, but warned that the truce depended on Iran ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

“We will suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said.

Ramaphosa, however, struck a markedly different tone, emphasising negotiation over coercion.

“South Africa once again calls for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction of property, and to ensure a just, sustainable and lasting peace,” he said.

He also called on all countries to respect international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, reinforcing South Africa’s position in favour of multilateral solutions.

While Trump’s ceasefire rests on strategic conditions tied to global energy security, Ramaphosa’s message leaned on principle, urging nations to choose cooperation over confrontation.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content