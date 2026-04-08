President Cyril Ramaphosa hails ceasefire in Middle East

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East, urging dialogue and diplomacy as global tensions linked to Iran threaten to spiral into a wider conflict.
Speaking in Tshwane on Wednesday, Ramaphosa said South Africa supported efforts to end the violence and secure a lasting peace.
“We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and are hopeful that it will lay the basis for a permanent resolution of the conflict,” he said.
Trump claims victory
The president’s remarks come as the US signalled a pause in hostilities, with US President Donald Trump announcing a conditional ceasefire following days of escalating military exchanges involving Iran.
Trump framed the development as a decisive American win.
“We have achieved total and complete victory,” he said, adding that US objectives had been met “100%”.
Truce ‘temporary’
He said the US would suspend attacks for two weeks, but warned that the truce depended on Iran ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“We will suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said.
Ramaphosa, however, struck a markedly different tone, emphasising negotiation over coercion.
“South Africa once again calls for dialogue and mediation to prevent further loss of life and destruction of property, and to ensure a just, sustainable and lasting peace,” he said.
He also called on all countries to respect international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, reinforcing South Africa’s position in favour of multilateral solutions.
While Trump’s ceasefire rests on strategic conditions tied to global energy security, Ramaphosa’s message leaned on principle, urging nations to choose cooperation over confrontation.
- President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the Middle East and called for dialogue and diplomacy to prevent wider conflict.
- South Africa supports efforts to end violence and achieve a lasting peace through negotiation and respect for international law.
- US President Donald Trump announced a conditional two-week ceasefire, framing it as a total American victory with all objectives met.
- Trump’s truce depends on Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting strategic energy security concerns.
- Ramaphosa emphasized multilateral solutions, urging nations to prioritize cooperation and mediation over coercion and confrontation.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the announcement of a ceasefire in the
“We welcome the announcement of a ceasefire and are hopeful that it will lay the basis for a permanent resolution of the conflict,” he said.
Trump framed the development as a decisive American win.
“We have achieved total and complete victory,” he said, adding that US objectives had been met “100%”.
He said the US would suspend attacks for two weeks, but warned that the truce depended on Iran ensuring the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.
“We will suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks,” Trump said.
Ramaphosa, however, struck a markedly different tone, emphasising negotiation over coercion.
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He also called on all countries to respect international law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of nations, reinforcing
While Trump’s ceasefire rests on strategic conditions tied to global energy security, Ramaphosa’s message leaned on principle, urging nations to choose cooperation over confrontation.