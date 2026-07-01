President Cyril Ramaphosa opens Google Cloud summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the Google Cloud summit taking place in Sandton, Johannesburg, as a giant leap to position Africa in the defining technological revolution sweeping through the world.

Ramaphosa officially opened the gathering, a first on the African continent, at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The president said Google’s investment on the continent would serve as a vital artery for Africa’s technological future.

“Every great economic transformation has been powered by new infrastructure, new innovations, new ways of doing things and railways powered the Industrial Revolution,” said Ramaphosa.

“Cloud computing and artificial intelligence will power the economies of the twenty-first century. Africa intends not merely to participate in that future. We intend to help shape it.”

Africa developing own technologies

Ramaphosa said the hosting of the event in Africa was proof that the continent was no longer simply adopting technologies developed elsewhere.

However, Africa was fast becoming a place where new digital solutions are imagined, tested, and scaled.

“South Africa and Google are a perfect match. South Africa combines world-class financial markets, sophisticated legal institutions, deep engineering capability, globally respected universities, and a growing innovation ecosystem,” said Ramaphosa.

“South Africa is Africa’s digital investment powerhouse and Africa’s largest cloud market. We are a mature market for digital investment, with high internet penetration rates and strong regulatory frameworks.

“A critical part of the structural reforms being coordinated through Operation Vulindlela is the creation of a comprehensive digital public infrastructure for South Africa that will serve as the backbone of our modern economy.”

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