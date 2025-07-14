President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to humble David Dabede Mabuza

News

By Tshwarelo eseng Mogakane
Ramaphosa pays tribute to humble Mabuza 
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the eulogy during the Funeral of former Deputy President David Mabuza at Hoërskool Bergvlam, Mbombela, Mpumalanga Province. President Ramaphosa remembered David Mabuza as a leader who contributed greatly to the attainment of freedom and development in society. He played a pivotal role as South Africa’s Special Envoy to South Sudan, where he facilitated peace efforts and unity agreements. A respected unifier, Mabuza dedicated his leadership to improving the lives of those in the most remote and disadvantaged communities. He also played a key role in mobilising the private sector in the national response to HIV and TB. PHOTO GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa painted a portrait of quiet power, unwavering loyalty and rural compassion as he delivered a heartfelt eulogy for former deputy president David Dabede Mabuza at his state funeral yesterday. 

Standing before a sea of mourners gathered in three tents and grandstands at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela, Ramaphosa described Mabuza as “a servant of the people” whose political legacy will be “forever remembered”. 

“It is as a servant of the people for which our departed leader and comrade David Dabede Mabuza will be best known and for which he will be forever remembered,” Ramaphosa said.  


Momentarily, his tribute was spiced up by a crowd of mourners carrying a large portrait of Mabuza. They sang in unison, however, this did not disrupt the president’s solemn delivery. 

Flanked by ANC leaders, traditional authorities and government officials, Ramaphosa said Mabuza’s humility ran deeper than his political power. “Yet, despite his stature, he was forever humble. His own humble beginnings infused him with a mission to uplift our people.” 

Ramaphosa described Mabuza as “dependable, reliable and an excellent deputy” during their years together in office, praising his practical leadership and his refusal to isolate himself from the public. “He never lost the common touch. He preferred to be on the ground with the masses of our people, listening to their concerns and working to improve their lives.” 

He recalled Mabuza’s teaching background and his lifelong commitment to education, citing his instrumental role in building boarding schools across rural Mpumalanga and in funding pupils through his foundation. 

“Those houses were not built after years of follow-up meetings. They were erected within months because he was not one to make empty promises.” 

Ramaphosa also praised Mabuza’s ability to unite divergent political and cultural communities, calling him “a unifier” who played a “key role in maintaining balance in deeply divided political times”. 

In closing, Ramaphosa offered a poetic farewell to the man affectionately known as DD.  

“Though storms did gather, and winds did sway, you held the centre night and day. Now rest, my brother, brave son of the African soil. Your work is done and complete. The country remembers you.” 

