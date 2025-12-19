President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew Londani has died

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s nephew Londani Clayton Ramaphosa has died, the Presidency confirmed to Sunday World on Friday.

This confusion arose after a social media post incorrectly claimed that Londani was the son of the president.

Social media blogger Musa Khawula caused public confusion when he posted on Friday: “President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Londani Ramaphosa has passed away.”

Khawula’s poster included a picture that stated Londani, who was born on November 4, 1978, passed away last Wednesday.

The accuracy of the date of birth and death is yet to be verified.

When Sunday World contacted the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, on Friday, he cleared the air about the relationship between Ramaphosa and Londani.

President’s sons still alive

Magwenya explained that Londani’s father is one of Ramaphosa’s brothers while also confirming that Ramaphosa’s two sons are both alive.

“Londani is his brother’s son, so [he’s] his nephew. [The] president’s sons are Andile and Tumelo, and they are both alive,” said Magwenya.

When pressed for further comment, Magwenya declined to share more details. Ramaphosa has only five listed children—three females and two males.

On social media platform X, members of the public poured out their condolences.

“Condolences to the president’s family and friends; it’s never a good thing for the parents to bury their children; we always hope for the opposite, sad news,” wrote BillyPMS.

Another user, Brown Ginger, wrote: “Oh no! I extend my deepest condolences to Cyril Ramaphosa and his family.

“Having to bury a family member during the festive season is sad; I know the feeling. RIP [rest in peace] Londani Ramaphosa.”

