President Ramaphosa announces election date

It is official, the general elections will be held on May 29.

President Cyril Ramaphosa made the long awaited announcement via a media statement issued by the Presidency on Tuesday evening.

Decision aligned to the law

“President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in accordance with Section 49(2) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, read with Section 17 of the Electoral Act of 1998, determined May 29 2024, as the date for the 2024 General National and Provincial elections,” the statement released by Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, reads in parts.

“The president has also, in line with Section 17(2) of the Electoral Act 73 of 1998, consulted with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) on the election date.

“Furthermore, the president convened a meeting with all 9 Provincial Premiers and the IEC to discuss the state of readiness for the general elections,” the statement further reads.

Marking 30 years of freedom

Ramaphosa highlighted that it was vital for voters to commemorate 30 years of freedom and democracy by casting their vote in the national and provincial elections

“The 2024 elections coincide with South Africa’s celebration of 30 years of freedom and democracy.

“Therefore, President Ramaphosa calls on all eligible voters to fully participate in this important and historic milestone of our democratic calendar,” said Magwenya.

Exercising democratic right to vote

Said Ramaphosa: “Beyond the fulfilment of our constitutional obligation, these upcoming elections are also a celebration of our democratic journey and a determination of the future that we all desire.

“I call on all South Africans to exercise their democratic right to vote and for those who will be campaigning to do so peacefully, within the full observance of the law.

“We also urge unregistered voters to use the online registration platform to register,” pleaded Ramaphosa.

He said the proclamation to declare the date would be issued in due course.

