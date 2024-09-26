President Ramaphosa to honour remains of freedom fighters

As part of Heritage Month, President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Friday officiate the repatriation and restitution homecoming ceremony of South African freedom fighters who lost their lives in Zambia and Zimbabwe during the apartheid era.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum in Tshwane, Pretoria.

The ceremony forms part of Heritage Month. It is being observed under the theme “Celebrating the Lives of Our Heroes and Heroines Who Laid Down Their Lives for Our Freedom”.

Mortal remains of 42 former liberation heroes arrive

On Wednesday, the mortal remains of the 42 former liberation heroes and heroines who passed away in exile were set to arrive at a reception ceremony at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in the City of Tshwane.

The repatriation of the freedom fighters’ remains from Zambia and Zimbabwe forms part of a special project. The Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project (RLHR) is a national memory project.

It is aimed at commemorating South African’s road to freedom. The project celebrates, educates, promotes, preserves, conserves and provides a durable testament of these heroes.

The repatriation initiative is part of a broader effort by government. It aims to bring the remains of freedom fighters who died in exile to their final resting places.

This is not only a gesture of honour to the individuals and their families. It is also an effort to strengthen the bonds of friendship, solidarity and development with the host countries. This is done through memorialisation.

Wreath-laying procession at the Wall of Names

Ahead of addressing the Homecoming Ceremony on Friday, Ramaphosa will lead a wreath-laying procession at the Wall of Names.

The Wall of Names is inscribed with the names of heroes and heroines who died fighting for humanity and freedom. These fatalities were during the major conflicts in South African history. They include the Pre-Colonial Wars, Slavery, Genocide, Wars of Resistance and the South African War. Also the First and Second World War and the Struggle for Liberation.

President Ramaphosa will officiate the Repatriation and Restitution Homecoming Ceremony on Friday at 10am. This will be at the Freedom Park Heritage Site and Museum, Tshwane.

