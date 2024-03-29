President wishes the nation a peaceful and safe Easter period

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished the nation a peaceful and safe Easter period.

“The prayers and reflection that define Easter renew the spirit of the nation. This period also allows us to connect with family, friends and the community around us. To also explore our most beautiful country.

“We must, however, remain mindful of and reach out to people in our families and communities who are needy and who will appreciate our support,” the president said on Thursday ahead of the Easter long weekend.

Make this a safe Easter

In offering his best wishes to South Africa’s diverse Christian denominations for their Easter observances, president Ramaphosa urged the nation to “do our best to make this a safe Easter.”

“Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads or at places where people come together in large numbers.

“This should be a time where each of us evaluates our own attitudes and behaviours. When we conduct ourselves in ways that build our society and make the country safe for everyone. This applies especially to our obligation to end violence against women and children.”

The president urged the country to “make this a time to exercise our spirituality, enjoy our country and care for everyone around us.”

Call for use of car seats

Meanwhile, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has called for an investment in child car seats and restraints. This to ensure the safety of children in vehicles. The plea came in anticipation of the increase in traffic volumes this Easter long weekend.

“The RTMC calls for greater cooperation from motorists to reduce the number of children who are injured or killed on the roads,” RTMC Spokesperson Simon Zwane said.

South African regulations state that all adults must use seat belts if available. The driver must ensure a child aged between three to 14 uses a child restraint, if available. Or seat belt if available. And infants under age three years must be strapped into a car seat where possible. Drivers may be held accountable for failure to comply.

Seatbelts save lives

“We know that seatbelts save children’s lives. This is because every day we see children who are severely disabled or who die due to road accidents. Reason being that they were not wearing a seatbelt.

“Children who are not properly restrained in a car are catapulted out of the car on impact, and the consequences can be devastating. Nothing but a seatbelt/car seat can prevent that. Making sure a child is properly restrained is the easiest thing parents can do to ensure their child’s safety.” This was explained by associate professor Ursula Rolhwink of the University of Cape Town (UCT) Neuroscience Institute. She is the spokesperson for the African Brain Child Initiative.

Executive Director and Spokesperson for ChildSafe South Africa Zaitoon Rabaney agreed. She said the number of lives lost on the roads, particularly among children, is unacceptable and preventable.

Make the change, and save lives

“This Easter, we urge drivers to reflect on their road behaviour and commit to making the necessary changes. By simply buckling up, respecting speed limits, and ensuring our children are safely secured in appropriate car seats. We can dramatically reduce the risk of fatalities and severe injuries,” Rabaney said.

The World Health Organisation Road Traffic Injury fact sheet 2022 shows the use of a seat belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 40 – 50%. This refers to drivers and front-seat occupants, and by up to 25% for rear-seat occupants.

According to the African Brain Child’s report, 96 out of every 100 children who are admitted to ICU because they were involved in a motor crash have a moderate or severe injury to the head because they were not wearing a seat belt.

SAnews.gov.za

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content