President’s new-found fortitude is most welcome

At the rate he is going, he is surely a leading contender as our Charmza of the Year, despite it being early days yet. Yes, President Cyril Ramaphosa has indeed charmed us silly as he continues to show evidence of having developed a backbone that was sadly missing in his first few years in office.

He seems to have gained more strength to stand his ground since the signing into law of the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act, despite what could have been viewed as initial concessions to opponents of the law.

Building on the commendable new-found fortitude, the president went on to sign into law the Expropriation Act of 2025 to repel the apartheid-era act that governed such matters since 1975.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper



Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content