Presidents not immune from accountability, say church leaders after Phala Phala ruling

The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has hailed the Constitutional Court justices for their explosive Phala Phala ruling, saying it sent a powerful warning that even presidents are not beyond constitutional scrutiny and accountability.

On Friday, the SACC welcomed the apex court judgment that revived Parliament’s impeachment process linked to the Phala Phala scandal involving President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Political power ‘no shield from oversight’

In a strongly worded statement, the SACC said the ruling reaffirmed the principle that political power could not shield leaders from democratic oversight.

“All our institutions of governance, including the Office of the President and the National Assembly, are not insulated from constitutional scrutiny and accountability,” the church body said.

The church leaders said the ruling was an important pushback against impunity in a country still battling corruption scandals and declining public trust in institutions.

“In a country that is struggling to free itself from the ravages of the cancer of corruption, this judgment is another important step away from the grip of impunity,” the SACC said.

The Constitutional Court ruled that Parliament acted inconsistently with the Constitution when it rejected recommendations from an independent Section 89 panel that found prima facie evidence warranting further inquiry into the Phala Phala matter.

The judgment effectively reopened the parliamentary impeachment route that had previously been blocked by ANC MPs in the National Assembly.

‘Constitutional supremacy restored’

The SACC said the ruling restored constitutional supremacy over political majorities.

“We believe that this judgement reaffirms the supremacy of the Constitution over parliamentary majoritarianism,” the organisation said.

Church leaders also praised the ruling for strengthening transparency around parliamentary oversight processes.

“We are encouraged by the judgement’s enhancement of the principle of transparency; the ruling affirms the importance of a public impeachment inquiry process that will allow South Africans to witness and understand the evidence, deliberations, and findings that ultimately inform the votes of Members of Parliament,” the SACC said.

The organisation argued that public confidence in democracy depended on Parliament acting as a genuine accountability institution rather than a political shield.

“When Parliament acts as a place of accountability, it strengthens the people’s confidence in the institutional make-up of our nation,” the statement read.

The Phala Phala scandal erupted after the 2020 theft of foreign currency hidden inside furniture at Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo. Questions later emerged around the source of the money, whether it was properly declared and how the matter was handled by law enforcement authorities.

‘Ruling not proof of wrongdoing’

However, the SACC stressed that the ruling should not be interpreted as proof that Ramaphosa committed wrongdoing.

“We are aware that the judgement is not a reflection of the guilt or otherwise of President Cyril Ramaphosa,” the church body said.

The organisation added that it hoped political parties and MPs would approach the revived parliamentary process “with the solemnity and seriousness it deserves”, warning that the outcome carried major consequences for the country’s democracy.

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