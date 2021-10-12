Presiding Officers bid farewell to outgoing Chief Justice

Johannesburg – The Presiding Officers of Parliament have paid tribute to the outgoing Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa, Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, as he served his last day on Monday.

Justice Mogoeng, the fourth Chief Justice of South Africa since the advent of democracy, served the country and its people outstandingly and remarkably since taking over from Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo in 2011.

The Presiding Officers, led by National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo, commended the Chief Justice for his exceptional contribution made to the country’s constitutional democracy by strengthening the role of the Constitutional Court during his tenure.

“He worked very hard to ensure that the administration of justice was bolstered through the Apex Court (Constitutional Court). He worked tirelessly to ensure that the independence of the judiciary is not compromised and that the doctrine of separation of powers is strengthened.

“We salute him for remaining faithful to this country – both in word and in deed, even under trying circumstances in the evolution of our constitutional democracy and for upholding and protecting the Constitution and the human rights entrenched in it, and for fulfilling his responsibilities without fear, favour or prejudice,” the Presiding Officers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Presiding Officers said this moment calls on everyone to remind themselves about the critical role of the judiciary, as a pillar of the country’s constitutional order.

“Justice Mogoeng embodies exemplary leadership and we are convinced that he leaves behind a stronger Constitutional Court,” Mapisa-Nqakula and Masondo said.

