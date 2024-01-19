Pressure mounts on TV show producers to fire actor Kini Shandu

It never rains but pours for embattled former TV and radio presenter-turned businessman and actor Kini Shandu as viewers of Umkhokha: The Curse have threatened to boycott the drama series.

Under fire from women’s rights groups

This comes after Shandu came under fire from women’s rights activists. They are baying for his blood after he made disparaging remarks about women.

The activist have contacted and urged Umkhokha producers, Word of Mouth Production, to fire Shandu. They said failing which they will cancel their subscription on Mzansi Magic.

Shandu’s friend and fellow Shembe worshipper Xolani Mcineka, founder of Impucuzeko Maskandi Festival, is also in hot water. This after he made similar remarks about women.

Loss of sponsors, business partners

Shandu, who is the brains behind the Sebenza Women’s Awards, had more woes added when the event management suspended him. But two main sponsors, BMW and Ocean Mall, both based in the upmarket Umhlanga, have walked away due to bad publicity.

The KwaZulu-Natal premier’s office is busy looking into a letter of complaint submitted by a women’s organisation last week.

A woman on social media said: “This guy’s former [female] colleagues are sharing their ordeal, saying working with him was a nightmare. Even on Umkhokha he’s working with women, they must just fire him.

“Setting a good example with him not to ever say anything about women, we don’t need people like him on our public platforms. That’s why wherever he works it’s a short stint because he’s too sexist.”

Desperation

Multichoice spokesperson Portia Hlongwane said: “The apology he posted is a sign of desperation, since he can see that food is vanishing from his plate.”

Sunday World has learnt that there’s since been a Facebook page titled: “Hands Off Kini”, with a handful followers.

“Although Mr Shandu’s views do not align with the stance of the channel, he has issued an apology for his remarks. For any inquiries, we kindly suggest reaching out to Mr. Shandu directly.”

Both Kini and executive producer of Umkhokha Duma Ka Ndlovu couldn’t be reached for comment. Calls to them rang unanswered, neither did they respond to texts messages sent to their phones.

