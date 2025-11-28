Pretoria High Court bars Soweto Marathon Trust from interfering with race

The Pretoria High Court has barred the Soweto Marathon Trust (SMT) from interfering with or disrupting the 2025 Soweto Marathon, set to take place on Saturday.

In a judgment delivered on Friday, the court granted an urgent interdict in favour of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA), which sought protection against threats of disruption allegedly made by SMT representatives.

According to the court order, SMT and its members “may not disrupt the running of the 2025 Soweto Marathon, may not incite others to disrupt the event, and may not prevent or intimidate any athlete, volunteer, or member of the public participating in or watching the race.”

CGA’s legal representative, Advocate Dale Hinrichsen, told the court that SMT members, through spokesperson Stan Itshegetseng had publicly threatened to stop the race.

Earlier threats

During a media briefing in September, Itshegetseng warned: “I want to warn CGA, ASA, and all the clubs registering for this race: the Soweto Marathon will not take place this year, not even on November 30. It will happen over my dead body, they’ll have to kill me first. I am warning the clubs because by registering for this race, they are throwing their money away, and they will not be able to recover it.

“We will not be bullied, hijacked, or robbed of the People’s Race. The Soweto Marathon is not for sale, it is not for fraudsters, and it is not for sponsors who disregard the law. We will defend it in court, in Parliament, before World Athletics, and, if need be, in the streets of Soweto. This marathon belongs to the people, and over our dead bodies will imposters steal it,” he said, adding that they were disappointed in the main sponsor, African Bank.

Clear and present danger

Hinrichsen argued that such remarks, repeated across radio and social media, clearly signalled a threat of disruption.

“We have an obligation to our members to ensure the race runs smoothly and in a safe environment. There are 30,000 athletes participating, many of whom use this race to qualify for other major events. To simply say there will be a demonstration without specifying its nature is concerning it suggests potential disruption.”

Advocate Sibongile Mathe, representing the SMT, countered that the matter should not have gone to court, insisting the Trust had already undertaken to avoid violence.

“The respondents merely intend to protest, which may cause some inconvenience such as noise, but no violence. We have already given CGA that assurance,” she said.

However, Mathe later indicated that SMT had not yet decided whether to protest at all. She also challenged CGA’s standing in the case, arguing that as a regulatory body, it was not the race organiser.

“The NPC organising the race should have been joined in these proceedings,” she argued.

Hinrichsen maintained that CGA had both a direct and substantial interest.

“CGA has a duty to protect its members. The Trust exists under the authority of CGA and Athletics South Africa (ASA),” he said.

Go-ahead granted

The court sided with CGA and granted the interdict, restraining the SMT from any disruptive actions during the event. The Trust was also ordered to pay the costs of the application.

The long-running feud between CGA and the SMT centres on the ownership and control of the Soweto Marathon.

Although Athletics South Africa (ASA) president James Moloi told Parliament last month that “the lawful owner of the Soweto Marathon is the Soweto Marathon Trust,” tensions remain unresolved.

Initially, CGA had approved SMT to host the 2025 marathon on 2 November, but later revoked that approval and instead sanctioned a newly formed non-profit company (NPC) to stage the event on 29 November a decision that deepened divisions in the athletics community.

Despite the legal battle, preparations for the race have continued under the NPC. On 17 September, a high-profile launch took place at the Soweto Theatre, attended by key stakeholders, including title sponsor African Bank and City of Johannesburg officials. Among the VIP guests were MMC for Community Development Tebogo Nkokou and African Bank CEO Sbu Khumalo, who both publicly endorsed the race.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content