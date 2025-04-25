Pretoria High Court temporarily suspends operations due to power outage

A power outage forced the Pretoria High Court to temporarily suspend operations on Friday, according to confirmation from the Office of the Chief Justice.

“Members of the public, court users, and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria, will temporarily cease operations today, Friday, 25 April 2025, due to a power outage affecting the court.

“Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. Any inconvenience caused is regretted,” said the Office of the Chief Justice.

Outage forces court to suspend operations

This is not the first time this year that a power outage has forced the Pretoria High Court to close.

A power outage in the Tshwane CBD in February caused the Pretoria High Court to temporarily suspend operations.

The Office of the Chief Justice said at the time: “Members of the public, court users, and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria, will temporarily cease operations today, Tuesday, 18 February 2025, due to a power outage in the Tshwane CBD affecting the court.

“The court’s generator is currently out of commission. Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Water scarcity in Johannesburg

Similarly, because of the continuous water scarcity in the area, the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg shut down its operations in February.

“Members of the public, court users, and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, will temporarily close at 11h00 on Thursday, 13 February 2025, due to the ongoing water shortage affecting the greater Johannesburg area.

“Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the Office of the Chief Justice at the time.

