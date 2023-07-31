Pretoria man, 41, found guilty of killing his 33-year-old wife

Foster Maluleke, a 41-year-old man from Saulsville in Pretoria, has been found guilty of the premeditated murder of his 33-year-old wife, Rirhandzu Life Shisana.

This after he appeared before the Pretoria high court and pleaded guilty on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) revealed that in November 2021 the couple had a fight in the early hours of the morning.

NPA spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the fight stemmed from an argument that Maluleke and wife had earlier.

“It led to a physical fight at their place of residence in Atteridgeville. During their fight, the deceased succumbed to the injuries and died on the scene, and when Maluleke realised that his wife has died, he laid her on the bed and covered her body with a blanket, and fled the scene,” said Mahanjana.

The convict later called the police to report what had happened and he led the police to the house where the incident happened.

In court, Maluleke pleaded guilty and said the incident was a form of self-defense against the deceased, and his intentions were not to kill.

Prosecutor Advocate David Molokomme said the murder was premeditated, and the accused knew that he would not afford the costs of a wedding celebration, and planned to kill the deceased instead.

“The fact that the accused cleaned up the scene proves that he planned the offence and therefore the state was able to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mahanjana added.

Even though he has been convicted, Maluluke received bail, which was set at an amount of R10 000 with the condition that he should report daily to the Soshanguve police station.

The matter has been remanded to August 14, 2023, for sentencing proceedings.

