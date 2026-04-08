Pretoria metro police chief confirms probe into tender processes at Madlanga commission

An investigation into tender processes and possible irregularities is currently underway, senior official Yolande Faro told the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

“This investigation is not going to be overnight, but we also do not want it to drag for five years. But the investigation is big,” Faro said during her testimony.

The service level agreement was for a 2024 security tender at the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD). The security tender was designed for protecting municipal infrastructure.

According to evidence before the commission, El Shadai Security Services, Ngaphesheya and Gubis are the companies that have been entangled in alleged tender rigging in the city.

The commission heard detailed questioning from evidence leader Mpilo Sikhakhane, who probed the circumstances under which documents were signed and whether there had been undue pressure or irregular conduct.

Faro explained that she exercised caution when handling official documents, particularly when she was short on time.

“I always send documents back because I do not want to sign something I do not understand. I sometimes even call for people to come and sit with me, and we go through the document until I understand everything,” she said.

“I would have gone through it before I signed had I not been on leave.”

When asked whether there had been any rush to sign agreements in her absence, Faro said she did not know, adding that maybe it was a coincidence.

However, she maintained that after reviewing the documents, she was satisfied. “Yes, I went through it, and I was satisfied,” she said.

Claims of interference examined

The inquiry also examined allegations of external interference in procurement processes, including claims that certain companies had recommended them through unofficial channels.

Sikhakhane raised concerns about whether it should have raised a red flag that an external individual (Sergeant Fannie Nkosi) allegedly provided a list of companies to the chief financial officer (CFO).

Faro distanced herself from that process, pointing to formal supply chain procedures.

“We must remember there is a supply chain management process where people must comply. Those things will be with the CFO.

“At the end of the day, the documents and checks and balances to make sure that all companies comply are part of his portfolio,” she replied.

She added that if someone made irregular recommendations externally, those responsible for procurement oversight should be held accountable.

“If names appear on the WhatsApp, then the CFO must address that question,” Faro said.

Addressing the allegation more directly, Faro expressed concern about external influence.

“This is unacceptable; he is not even working for the city of Tshwane. He is not in the supply chain of the city but works for the SAPS [SA Police Service]. It is very worrying that he would provide guidance on preferred companies,” she said.

Commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned whether investigations were focusing only on suspensions or extended to the tenders themselves.

“We know from Nkosi’s evidence that Ngaphesheya is a company that belongs to his brother… is there an investigation within the city or TMPD that is looking at whether these tenders were properly awarded or people have just been suspended?” Baloyi asked.

Scope of probe includes tenders

Faro confirmed that the scope of the investigation includes the tenders. “I am sure the city is busy with that. But from my side, we are busy with the investigations.”

Commission chair retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga raised broader concerns about systemic failures and questioned why alleged irregularities had not been detected earlier.

“My concerns are historical; I want to understand how we got here. How is it that these were not discovered much earlier?

“There must be systems to ensure it doesn’t happen, or if it does, it will be discovered quickly,” he said.

Faro acknowledged these concerns, highlighting the complexity and long-standing nature of the issues.

“I agree with you, chair. Since July 2024 we have discovered things, but they are very complex. It includes tenders, sites, and many other items.

“Yes, from this it looks like we should have known, but this has been going on for years. We cannot move forward if we do not look into the historical background.”

The commission continues.

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