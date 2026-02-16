Pretoria trio nabbed for killing e-hailing driver abandons bail

The three suspects linked to the murder of e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat have abandoned their bail bid at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

The three, McClaren Mushwana, Goitsione Machidi, and Dikeledi Mphela, made a brief court appearance on Monday before declaring their refusal to request bail.

They face charges related to the murder of the 22-year-old e-hailing driver last week, including premeditated murder, carjacking, and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

The suspects have asked for legal aid representation.

The case was postponed to February 23 after the state highlighted that a bail investigation is required in the event that the accused changes their mind about bail.

Sequence of events

Dashcam footage that has since gone viral on social media appears to show a shocking sequence of events unfolding inside a moving vehicle.

In the video, an unsuspecting driver is attacked by two passengers, a man seated in the back and a woman in the front passenger seat, while the car is still in motion.

This comes after they allegedly asked for a ride in Pretoria West.

The disturbance continues until the vehicle comes to a stop, at which point the driver is seen motionless.

Moments later, a third passenger, also a man, enters the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The third person then seizes control of the vehicle, and the man who had been sitting in the back drags the driver’s body into the back seat.

In the video, the vehicle came to a halt after being driven for a short distance, and all three culprits disembarked, abandoning it.

Police reported that they arrested Mphela on Friday and the two men on Sunday evening. They further called on the public to share any information linked to the incident, as one suspect is still at large.

