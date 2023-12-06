Prime Circle splits with frontman Ross Learmonth

Renowned rock band Prime Circle is parting ways with singer Ross Learmonth.

They are going separate ways after 23 years together.

The band confirmed this in a statement. “Prime Circle remains resolute in its commitment to continue creating music and entertaining its dedicated fan base.

“Our music connects our fans globally, forging memories and emotions, going beyond just the five of us. We look forward to sharing new experiences, introducing our new seasoned frontman, and new music with our fans very soon,” says Prime Circle bass player and founding member, Marco Gomes.

“With a heavy heart, we bid Ross farewell, extending our best wishes for success in all his future endeavours.”

The decision comes after a remarkable 23-year career marked by unforgettable performances and chart-topping hits.

“It has been an incredible time with Prime Circle, and I am immensely grateful for the memories we’ve created together. However, at this juncture in my life, it’s time for me to move on. All relationships change and evolve, and unfortunately due to creative differences Prime Circle and I will no longer be continuing this musical journey together,” says Learmonth.

He released his debut solo album Carousel earlier in 2023. “It’s always been about the fans, and the music, and now is the time for me to immerse myself 100% in my new music and direction. This has been an exceptionally hard decision that I’ve had to face and I wish Prime Circle the best.”

Show goes on for rock band

The remaining active band members – Dirk, Marco, Neil, and Dale – are focused on the new chapter that lies ahead.

“Throughout this journey, the band has not only shaped our identities but has been the bedrock supporting our lives and families for the past 23 years, a connection we will never take for granted,” adds guitarist, Dirk Bisschoff.

“Our fans’ understanding and continued support are pivotal as Prime Circle sets forth on this next chapter,” he said.

