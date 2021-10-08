Prince kaybee throws shade at major record labels

Johannesburg- Award-winning DJ Prince Kaybee recently took to social media to throw shade at South African record labels.

“Major Record Labels in South Africa have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style,” he wrote.

Prince Kaybee is well known for the controversial comments that he makes on social media, but many tweeps voiced out their opinions on his statement.

Kaybee is signed under Universal Music Group and some thought that this was a personal matter that he wanted to voice out.

Major Record Labels in South Africa have all the fancy boardrooms and high-end studios but can’t influence street culture. Imagine being a rich kid who can’t afford style🥴… Independent Artist – 10

Major Labels – 0 What a time to be alive❤️ — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) October 6, 2021

“How is this possible when major labels have dedicated “culture specialists” ?.. this goes to show that record labels both boutique and major labels have only one interest.. recouping their advance that’s it.. they are not in the business of developing artists”

How is this possible when major labels have dedicated "culture specialists" ?.. this goes to show that record labels both boutique and major labels have only one interest.. recouping their advance that's it.. they are not in the business of developing artists — Koketso KK_Beatz (@KK_beatz1) October 6, 2021

Universal dealt with him accordingly 😂😂😂that's why he's making noise… Now he wants to be independent — BBK🔥💣 (@john_emjay) October 6, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma