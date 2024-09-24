Princess Buthelezi ‘denied access to royal palace reed dance’

Princess Phumzile Buthelezi, the daughter of the late Inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi was allegedly chased away at UMkhosi Womhlanga (The Reed Dance).

The incident happened at eNyokeni Royal palace KwaNongoma, a week ago.

Phumzile alleges that she was accompanied by her security personnel plus she had an accreditation.

But when she arrived at the VIP marquee entrance she was chased away.

Denied access to event as VIP

“Other legislature members, the royal family and other important guests were already inside the marquee. And other officials even tried to intervene but failed,” Buthelezi explained.

She said she tried to call the host, the MEC for Sports Arts and Culture, Mntomuhle Khawula. However, he did not answer the phone.

“I was being victimised and I wanted to report the incident then and there,” she said.

She said she was about to leave the venue when other officials intervened and she was finally let in.

“I was there, not just as a VIP guest but also as a member of KZN Legislature. The portfolio of Sports, Arts and Culture falls directly under me. So I had every right to be there,” said Buthelezi.

To escalate matter to IFP

“I’ve attended UMkhosi Womhlanga since its inception and I’ve never experienced anything like that before,” she said.

“I want people to know that I was treated like an outcast, I was publicly humiliated and belittled. At some point I was literally crying because of the treatment I was receiving,” she explained.

She said she will be escalating the matter to Inkatha Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

“I’ll never attend Umkhosi Womhlanga again, not after that treatment. Khawula’s people made it obvious that I wasn’t needed there. I’ll also escalate this to the right channels in the IFP,” she said.

Ntando Mnyandu, spokesperson for the department of sports arts and culture explained what happened.

“The Honourable MEC Mntomuhle Khawula learnt with great disappointment and regret of incidents. Some …high-profile leaders and politicians were not received and ushered in a pleasant and desirable manner. This happened as they arrived at the 40th Edition of UMkhosi WoMhlanga in ENyokeni,” he said.

MEC intervened

“As a corrective and remedial action, MEC Khawula took it upon himself to immediately intervene. He reached out to all the affected officials to correct the unfortunate yet unplanned experience they encountered. I can state it categorically clear that these incidences were unplanned and deeply regrettable. The rationale behind the hospitality areas set up was for absolute comfort for all esteemed guests,” said Ntando.

According to Ntando, the security guards were simply following protocol.

“Princess Phumzile Buthelezi was not refused entry. However, we learnt that it was a protocol-related matter. It… occurred at a particular gate where security officials would not allow her car to pass through. However, as soon as we became aware of the incident, it was swiftly attended to and resolved,” he said.

