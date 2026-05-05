Principal accused of orchestrating lover’s murder denied bail

A 52-year-old school principal accused of masterminding the murder of his lover will remain behind bars after the KuGompo City Magistrate’s Court denied him bail.

George Jude Plaatjies, who is also a pastor, faces charges of premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice. His bail application was opposed by the state, which argued that his release would pose serious risks to the investigation and the judicial process.

According to evidence presented in court, Plaatjies allegedly orchestrated and financed the killing of Zovuyo Mbana, playing a central role in coordinating the crime. Prosecutors warned that he could interfere with witnesses, tamper with evidence, evade trial, or commit further offences if released.

Victim’s body burnt beyond recognition

The court heard that Mbana was allegedly strangled and suffocated before her body was burnt beyond recognition and dumped in a forest along the N6 highway towards Stutterheim in late March.

In opposing bail, state prosecutor Lerato Ngqinileyo argued that granting bail would undermine public confidence in the justice system, given the gravity and disturbing nature of the allegations.

The magistrate agreed, ruling that it was not in the interests of justice to grant bail.

NPA welcomes bail denial

Reacting to the outcome, Luxolo Tyali, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, said, “The NPA welcomes the decision by the KuGompo City Magistrate’s Court to deny the release on bail of school principal and pastor, George Jude Plaatjies (52).

“He is facing charges including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and defeating the ends of justice. The NPA remains committed to ensuring accountability, upholding the rule of law, and pursuing justice for victims of violent crime,” Tyali added.

The case was postponed to June 3 for further investigation.

Plaatjies remains in custody alongside his three co-accused Temoso Manamela (29), Aviwe Jilingisa (40), and Gladys Rethabile Ramodi (28), who previously abandoned their bail applications.

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