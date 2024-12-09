News

Prioritise rural development  to have effective land reform in SA

By Sunday World
Land Claims Court
The writer says land reform presents a unique opportunity to revitalise rural economies and mitigate the migration of people from rural areas to cities in search of economic opportunities. Photo: Lucas Ledwaba/Mukurukuru Media
The successful implementation of land reform is not only a political and moral imperative but a necessary intervention required, among others, to stimulate rural economies and mitigate against ­poverty, unemployment and in­­equality.
 
Although the rural population makes up nearly 32% of South Africa’s populace, as indicated by World Bank demographic data, there are limited economic opportunities, widespread poverty and high unemployment.
 
The most recent StatsSA estimate put the  poverty headcount ratio of around 81% in rural areas, compared with 40% in urban areas, highlighting the significant disparity in economic conditions between the two.
 

