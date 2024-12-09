Prioritise rural development  to have effective land reform in SA

The successful implementation of land reform is not only a political and moral imperative but a necessary intervention required, among others, to stimulate rural economies and mitigate against ­poverty, unemployment and in­­equality.

Although the rural population makes up nearly 32% of South Africa’s populace, as indicated by World Bank demographic data, there are limited economic opportunities, widespread poverty and high unemployment.

The most recent StatsSA estimate put the poverty headcount ratio of around 81% in rural areas, compared with 40% in urban areas, highlighting the significant disparity in economic conditions between the two.

