Prison conman gets 10 years for R800k Mercedes scam

A convicted fraudster who masterminded an elaborate scheme from behind bars to steal a luxury Mercedes-Benz has been sentenced to 10 years’ direct imprisonment.

The Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge handed Jamaine Prim (46) the decade-long sentence after finding him guilty of fraud linked to a plot to unlawfully obtain a Mercedes-Benz C63 worth about R800 000.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Prim orchestrated the scam while serving time at Johannesburg Correctional Centre, where he remained in custody until his sentencing.

Frustrated Mercedes-Benz owner scammed

The court heard that in January 2018, Prim preyed on a frustrated Mercedes-Benz owner after spotting complaints about the vehicle’s recurring mechanical faults on social media.

Pretending to be a Mercedes-Benz South Africa employee named “Shane”, Prim phoned the complainant and falsely claimed he was calling from the company’s head office. To make the deception more convincing, he manipulated the caller ID so that the official Mercedes-Benz South Africa telephone number appeared on the victim’s phone.

Believing he was dealing with the vehicle manufacturer, the complainant agreed to hand over his luxury car for what he thought would be repairs.

Mercedes-Benz South Africa later confirmed that no employee named Shane worked for the company and launched an internal investigation after learning of the suspicious interaction.

Prim then instructed his accomplice, Clayton Bouwers, to collect the vehicle under the false pretence that it was being transported to a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Bryanston.

On January 16 2018, Bouwers arrived at the complainant’s premises dressed in a gold Mercedes-Benz-branded T-shirt and golf cap to reinforce the ruse.

Sting operation foils theft

However, police officers, acting on information supplied by Mercedes-Benz South Africa, had already set up a sting operation and arrested Bouwers before he could drive away with the vehicle. Bouwers was later sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for his role in the scam.

Investigators later uncovered crucial evidence linking Prim directly to the fraud.

The cellphone used to contact the complainant was recovered from Prim’s prison cell, which he occupied alone. In an apparent bid to destroy evidence, Prim attempted to flush the phone down the toilet.

A forensic cellphone analyst subsequently confirmed that the device had been used to communicate with the complainant, placing Prim at the centre of the scheme.

Senior state advocate Tilas Shabalala successfully argued that Prim was the mastermind behind the operation and that his fraudulent misrepresentations persuaded the complainant to surrender the luxury vehicle.

The NPA welcomed the sentence, saying it sends a strong warning to criminals who believe they can continue orchestrating sophisticated fraud schemes from inside correctional facilities.

“The conviction underscores the importance of coordinated investigations, corporate cooperation and digital forensic evidence in exposing organised criminal conduct and ensuring that offenders are held accountable,” the prosecuting authority said.

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