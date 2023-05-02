Prison officials suspended after Freedom Day jail break

The Department of Correctional Services has suspended eight officials after two prisoners escaped from prison in the Eastern Cape last week.

On Monday, national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale said eight officials involved in the matter had been suspended while two others have been given a notice of suspension.

“The total number of the prison officials is actually 10,” said Thobakgale.

“The other two will be contemplated for suspension as part of ensuring that we hold our officials responsible for the work that they do.”

Siyabulela Khohliso, one of the two men who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre on Thursday, has since been apprehended.

Khohliso, who was serving a 10-year sentence for rape at the time of the escape, was re-arrested in Libode, a small town near Mthatha. He has since been transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre.

Meanwhile, a massive manhunt is under way to bring back to jail the second escapee, Athini Nothi Mzingelwa.

Mzingelwa had been serving an eight-year sentence for rape when he broke out of jail.

