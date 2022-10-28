Prison warder gunned down while son hears his cries

A 45-year-old prison warder was killed when he was shot at multiple times in Hazelmere in KwaZulu-Natal.

According to reports, the man who lived with his 12-year-old son, was at his home in the early hours of Thursday when he was attacked by unknown people.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) says they received a call at 7am to assist. But upon their arrival they found the warder’s lifeless body in one of the bedrooms.

“He was shot multiple times and his 12-year-old son who was in the house at the time of the execution was not injured. It was established that the minor was in his bedroom at approximately 1am when he heard his father screamed for a person to identify them-self before a shot was fired. He thereafter heard his dad crying for help before several more shots were fired.”

A friend to the deceased went to the residence, entered through an unlocked garage door, and he discovered the bullet riddled body of his friend in one of the bedrooms while his son was hiding in room.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said the motive for the murder has not been established.

“It is alleged that on Thursday at 05:30 a 45-year-old man was at his place of residence on New Road, Hazelmere in Verulam when he was fatally shot by unknown people. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds on body and forehead. A case of murder was opened at Verulam police station for investigation,” said Ngcobo.

