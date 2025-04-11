Prisons boss denies Omotoso received special treatment in jail

The Department of Correctional Services has rejected claims that controversial televangelist Timothy Omotoso received special treatment while in prison.

This comes after a former police officer alleged that Omotoso, who was awaiting trial at St. Albans prison, was using his wealth and influence to live a lavish lifestyle behind bars.

National commissioner of Correctional Services, Samuel Thobakgale, said an internal investigation found no evidence to support these claims when the concerns were raised back in 2022.

Internal investigations found no evidence

“I instructed that there should be an investigation that is taken up on that. It was done and we came out with an outcome that indicated that there was no special treatment that was being accorded to inmate Timothy Omotoso at that time,” said Thobakgale.

Thobakgale explained that since it was raised that Omotoso was receiving special treatment, he had been closely monitored because of his high-profile status. And he said it is standard procedure for inmates of his classification.

He also clarified that officials belonging to his church, Jesus Dominion International, were removed from the case to avoid complications.

“We continued to monitor this inmate because he was a high-profile inmate. And all high-profile inmates and classified inmates are monitored. There is attention that is given to them. Firstly to ensure that they do not engage in activities that would endanger our officials and other inmates. And also that they do not become a danger to themselves,” he said.

Credibility of informant questioned

Thobakgale also raised concerns about the credibility of the former officer who made the accusations.

He said they are also investigating the person who has been claiming to have access to these inmates.

“The individual who went out to report on this is the same one that we have been engaging as the department. An individual that has been engaging other offenders within the system in an unauthorised manner. But I will leave it there, because it then questions the intentions for such an individual,” said Thobakgale.

Timothy Omotoso and co-accused Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho have been cleared of charges. These include rape, human trafficking, and racketeering.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content