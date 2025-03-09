Pro-socialism struggle song lands North West DA member in the soup 

A North West DA member of the provincial legislature who joined the ANC and EFF caucuses singing a struggle song about equal ownership of land and property in South Africa has been hauled to the highest echelons of his party to account.

Former MP Chris Steyl, who was sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature in June 2024, was seen during last week’s State of the Province Address in solidarity with the two political parties chanting the pro-socialism slogan.

Within his party, Steyl, fluent in Setswana, serves as the DA spokesperson on education, arts, culture and recreation, as well as cooperative governance, human settlements, and traditional affairs.

