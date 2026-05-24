Probe finds mining deals fuelled Bahurutshe leadership conflict

A provincial investigation into the Bahurutshe Boo Manyana community has found that disputes over mining deals, commercial transactions and community benefits became deeply intertwined with a long-running traditional leadership battle.

The report, titled Section 59 of the Traditional and Khoisan Leadership Act: Investigations and Inquiries on the Commercial Transactions and Protection of Interests of the Bahurutshe Boo Manyana, was commissioned to examine allegations around mining agreements, governance and the handling of resources.

Investigators found that mining fundamentally altered power dynamics inside the community and intensified pre-existing leadership tensions.

“The first company which is known to have commenced mining activities is Samancor Chrome Mine,” the report states, outlining the history of operations in the area.

The expansion of mining brought disputes over land ownership, community representation and access to financial benefits.

The commission found that some community members accused traditional leaders of taking decisions without broad consultation. Concerns were raised about whether members were properly informed about mining-related agreements and whether benefits were fairly managed.

“The concerns raised by community members relate to transparency, accountability and participation in decision-making processes,” the report states.

Investigators found that commercial interests became tied to a broader struggle for authority.

“The leadership disputes and the commercial transactions became intertwined.”

Succession disputes inside the royal family merged with battles over mining income and control of traditional structures.

“The issue of traditional leadership cannot be divorced from the commercial interests linked to mining activities.”

The commission also revisited the role of colonial and apartheid administrations. “The recognition of traditional leaders by previous administrations contributed to divisions within the community.”

Decisions taken during the colonial and Bophuthatswana eras continue to influence modern disputes. The report says that repeated litigation, internal divisions and mistrust have weakened governance and delayed development.

The commission added a disclaimer that some findings were based on oral submissions and historical records, and not all claims could be independently verified.

The report calls for stronger oversight of commercial transactions, improved transparency around mining agreements, and stricter consultation processes before major decisions. “The community must be properly consulted on matters affecting its land and resources.”

It also urges intervention to stabilise governance structures and resolve succession disputes in line with customary law and applicable legislation. – By Setumo Stone