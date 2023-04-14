Probe into mystery death of fish at Haartbeespoort Dam launched

An investigation is under way after several fish were found dead at the Hartbeespoort Dam in North West.

The discovery was made at the Ifafi Aquatic Club and the Schoemansville Oewer on Tuesday, according to the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The Hartbeespoort Dam has since joined forces with the Sefako Makgatho Health Science University, formerly Medunsa, to investigate and analyse samples at the dam to determine what led to the death of fish.

Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the department, said: “Hartbeespoort Optimum Fisheries and Research responded to the incident and conducted a brief assessment after which an aerator [a machine that pumps oxygen under water] was brought, which improved the situation.

“Some fish found alive at the site were removed and relocated to an offsite dam where they recovered. No further fish deaths have occurred since.”

Recently, the department appointed the Magalies Water to develop a resource management and remediation plan to deal with a hyacinth growth challenge at Haartbeespoort Dam.

“The aim is to address the poor water quality in the upstream catchment of the dam, which leads to the pollution of dam, as well as to minimise and control the algae and hyacinths that compromise water quality and use of the dam.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author