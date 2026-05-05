Probe launched after CIT ‘suspect’ fatally run over multiple times at Mpumalanga mall

Police in Mpumalanga are investigating a murder and attempted robbery following a violent cash-in-transit incident that unfolded in full public view at Twin City Shopping Centre in Bushbuckridge on Tuesday.

Dozens of shoppers watched from a balcony as the confrontation spiralled into a fatal encounter, with a graphic video of the incident now circulating widely on social media.

Provincial police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli said the incident began when a cash vehicle stopped near the shopping complex.

Driver attacked with sharp object

“It is reported that a cash-in-transit vehicle, with two security officers, parked in Bushbuckridge while the passenger proceeded to a nearby store,” Mdhluli said.

He said an armed suspect then allegedly attacked the driver.

“It is alleged that a male, armed with a sharp object, opened the passenger door and attacked the security officer seated in the driver’s seat,” he said.

He said security officers responded swiftly.

“It is further reported that some security officers became aware of what was happening and are said to have fired shots at the alleged attacker, who fell to the ground,” Mdhluli said.

Driving over attacker multiple times

What followed, captured on video, has intensified scrutiny of the incident.

“It is further alleged that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle subsequently drove over the man multiple times, who was later certified dead at the scene,” Mdhluli confirmed.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

“With regards to the graphic video relating to the incident circulating on social media platforms, police have taken note and have since urged members of the public to refrain from circulating, forwarding or sharing such footage,” Mdhluli said.

Acting provincial commissioner Zeph Mkhwanazi condemned the incident and said a thorough investigation is under way.

“Anyone who will be found to have acted unjustly will have to face the consequences without fear or favour,” Mkhwanazi said.

He added that investigators would be given the necessary space to determine the full sequence of events. The matter remains under investigation.

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