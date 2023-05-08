Prof Phakeng opens an academics YouTube channel

Former vice-chancellor of the University of Cape Town and South African professor of mathematics Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced that she has opened her YouTube channel.

Phakeng shared the news on Twitter at the weekend, saying her channel will be called Fab Academic- Unfiltered.

She said the channel will be interesting and fun as she will be tackling academics, how to get into university, mental health issues, as well as umjolo (relationships).

“It will also help parents understand their children who are in university and how to better support them,” said Phakeng.

“We are going to talk about the fact that professors are human and they have lives. So, we are going to talk about umjolo, how parents can help young people as they get into umjolo and when you no longer want the relationship, how do you ghost them in a humane manner.”

She added that the channel will delve into different topics that will help everyone from the young, old and students.

“We are going to talk about money, marriage and everything interesting, so welcome to my fabulous world.”

The channel has since reached more than 6 000 subscribers following the announcement by Phakeng.

Happy Saturday!❤️ We are finally on YouTube!🥳 Click the link below to subscribe:https://t.co/jj8YIEbG23 pic.twitter.com/Kw3YdYG3Qp — Mamokgethi Phakeng (@FabAcademic) May 6, 2023

