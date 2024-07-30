Prof Sibiya honored to become MUT’s first female VC

Professor Nokuthula Sibiya has been appointed the first black female vice chancellor of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT).

Her appointment comes as the university marks its 45th anniversary.

This momentous appointment happens as the university showcases advancements in gender equality. The institution is also commemorating female representation in top roles in higher education.

The Umlazi-born professor is joining the elite group of female VC’s who oversee less than 25% of South Africa’s universities.

She told Sunday World she is honored and humbled by this appointment as the first black female Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

“This moment represents not just a personal milestone but a significant step forward in the broader journey toward equality and representation in higher education. I am committed to being a beacon of hope and inspiration for future generations, particularly young women of color who aspire to break barriers and lead with purpose,” she said.

Varsity marred by gender-based violence

Sibiya stated that she is aware of the difficulties the institution has previously encountered. These include the high incidence of gender-based violence. She said her first priority is making sure all staff and students are safe and secure.

“The recent incidents of gender-based violence (GBV) and the tragic murder of one of our esteemed lecturers have deeply affected our university community.

“These events underscore the urgent need for comprehensive measures to safeguard our campus and foster a safe and supportive environment for everyone.

“My plans to address these critical issues include a multifaceted approach: enhanced security measures, support systems for survivors, education and awareness programs with law enforcement, policy review and development and community engagement.

She added that she is eager to bring her experience, vision, and dedication to MUT. She wants to ensure the university continues to thrive as a centre of excellence and a pillar of the community.

“My commitment to these plans is unwavering, and I am dedicated to creating an environment where every member of the MUT community feels safe, supported, and empowered to succeed.

“Together, we will build a campus culture that prioritises the well-being of all its members and stands as a beacon of safety and respect.”

After advancing her studies in nursing and healthcare administration, Sibiya moved from the medical environment to the academic one, having ascended the academic ladder through her professional nursing qualification. Before taking on the VC position, she was MUT’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Teaching and Learning.