Professor Taole Mokoena appointed new health ombudsman

Minister of Health Joe Phaahla has announced the appointment of professor Taole Mokoena as the new health ombudsman.

Mokoena, who will head the office for the next seven years, replaces professor Malegapuru Makgoba who had been in office since June 2016.

Speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Friday, Mokoena thanked the minister for being afforded the opportunity to serve as ombudsman.

“I would like to thank the chairman of the office of health, Dr Kenoshi, as well as Dr Mdawini, the CEO of the organisation. I have had the pleasure and thank you for your kind and swift induction,” said Mokoena

Commending Makgoba’s work, Phaahla noted that he made recommendations without fear or favour in the health system. “I would like to thank Prof Makgoba as the first health ombud for a steering job,” said Phaahla.

He added that the department is dealing with issues raised by Makgoba during his tenure. Makgoba, who investigated over 10 000 complaints during his reign, described the country’s health system as dysfunctional and in a mess.

