Professor Vilakazi reappointed as Wits vice-chancellor

University of Witwatersrand has approved Professor Zeblon Vilakazi as vice-chancellor and principal for the second term.

In response to the appointment, Vilakazi expressed gratitude to the university community accepting the trust in his leadership.

“I am honoured and grateful to the university community for the confidence and trust that they have placed in me to continue to lead this great institution, a national treasure, that makes a real difference in society.

Toward 2033 goals

“Over the next few years, we will continue to work toward our 2033 goals. To invest in the academic project and create an environment that fosters innovation. And to ensure the wellbeing of staff, students, and members of the Wits community,” said Vilakazi.

Vilakazi is noted for having guided the university through the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic. This he did along with his senior executive team.

He is applauded for the leadership that contributed to the creation of the Wits Innovation Strategy. The establishment of the Wits Innovation Centre, and the implementation of a new Teaching and Learning Plan.

Isaac Shongwe, Wits Council chairperson, expressed confidence in Vilakazi’s continued leadership.

“On behalf of Council, we would like to congratulate Professor Vilakazi on his appointment. And we are confident that under his leadership, Wits will grow from strength to strength over the next five years,” he said.

Adept management style

He said Vilakazi has ensured that the university’s reputation remains strong. This he did through engagement with donors, alumni, and Wits’ global partners. His international standing as an expert in nuclear physics, along with his fellowship of the Royal Society of London, has further enhanced Wits’ global prestige.

“Wits University is well-placed to address the key challenges of the 21st Century. Through creating new knowledge and developing the high level skills needed to advance our economy.

Positive impact on society

“Together with our partners in the public and private sectors, civil society, our donors and alumni, and staff and students, the university can undoubtedly impact on our society for good,” said Shongwe.

