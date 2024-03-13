Progress made to restore water supply in Joburg – Gwamanda

Some parts of the City of Johannesburg are still experiencing dry taps nine days later.

However, according to mayor Kabelo Gwamanda, a team of engineers is in charge of the matter and is working constantly to ensure that the system is restored correctly.

Gwamanda made this statement on Tuesday night after meeting with a group of council members whose wards do not have access to running water.

Since then, he said, supply has been restored in many places while sporadically returning to others; in certain communities, however, water supply has not been restored.

Engineers working round the clock

“The engineers from the city and I have been putting in a lot of overtime to make sure that the system is fully restored and to give residents and critical service institutions like schools, hospitals, and old-age homes other sources,” he said.

Gwamanda stated that the system is being monitored and that they can now notify the residents that household supply has resumed, especially in the low-elevation areas, and that several major reservoirs have stabilised once more.

“The critical reservoirs — the Blairgowrie, Linden 1, and Linden 2 systems — are now the centre of our attention,” he said.

“These systems continue to be empty or critically low. We expect that they will take a few days to show major improvements, but the Kensington B reservoir is on a recovery track.

“Other systems have either fully recovered or are recovering steadily.”

Gwamanda assured the residents that the best staff, equipped with the requisite expertise, is on hand to ensure that the system is completely restored and that supplies for each and every resident are replenished.

Mayor appeals for more patience

“While it was an unforeseen and unintended disruption, we have equally taken lessons on how to best manage future natural and unplanned disasters affecting our environment.

“In this regard, we have identified an opportunity in how, as a city, we can improve both our coordination and communication when confronted with a similar event in the future.”

For those who do not have supplies yet, the mayor appealed for more patience.

He said: “As a city, we are fully aware of the frustration caused by the disruption and the impact on residents and business owners.

“We want the residents to know that no effort is being spared to restore the water supply as soon as possible.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content