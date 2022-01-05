REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Promoter accuses Dineo Ranaka of not paying her

By Coceka Magubeni
Dineo Ranaka has Idols SA fans praising her great judging skills. Image: Instagram.
Dineo Ranaka//Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- Metro FM DJ, Umzali wam’s executive producer, and businesswoman Dineo Ranaka’s name has been trending on Twitter after a promoter alleged that she did not pay her.

Felicia Zwane, the lady who says she had promoted Dineo’s make-up brand LuvDr on the 3rd and 4th December 2021, reached out to gossip channels because she wanted to spill on her experience with Ranaka.

Zwane shared screenshots of a conversation between her and Dineo, where she was requesting her payment from the radio DJ and the response was that her company is still investigating missing cosmetics from the day Zwane was working with her make-up brand.

According to the screenhsots shared on social media, Dineo alleged that make-up stock went missing since the day Felicia was on duty, which equates to R3 000.

Zwane has a following just short of 20 000 on Instagram where she posts a lot of make up  related posts to her 19 700 followers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Felicia Zwane (@april_zwane)

Take a look at how some tweeps reacted to the accusations below: 

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Felicia Zwane (@april_zwane)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LUVDR BEAUTY (@luvdrbeauty)

Attempts to contact Ranaka at the time of publishing proved unsuccessful at the time of publishing, however, this article will be updated when the DJ responds.

