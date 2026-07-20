‘Promoting tourism’: Gayton McKenzie defends R31m FIFA World Cup bill

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has argued that the R31-million expenditure on South Africa’s participation at the FIFA World Cup was spent to promote the country as a tourism and investment destination rather than on luxury travel.

The spending came under scrutiny for the expenditures funded by taxpayers’ money. In a detailed breakdown, McKenzie insisted there was nothing to hide.

The largest expense was R10 million for fan engagement and South Africa’s exhibition presence in Mexico City, Atlanta and Monterrey.

The amount covered the design, construction and operation of exhibition spaces, branding, logistics, security, transport and cultural performances by 30 South African artists and cultural participants.

‘Not wasteful spending, it is nation building’

“It funded the actual programme that thousands of football fans experienced. South African musicians performed live. Our chefs introduced the world to South African food. Local artists and crafters displayed and sold proudly South African products.

“Businesses promoted South Africa as a tourism investment and investment destination. Visitors walked away with a better understanding of our country, our people and what South Africa has to offer. That is not wasteful spending – it is nation building, economic promotion and creating opportunities for South Africans,” said McKenzie.

A further R7.9-million was spent on official travel for McKenzie, two supporting staff, the director-general and the project team. McKenzie said the budget covered international flights, accommodation, local transport, travel insurance, daily allowances and administrative costs for the delegation responsible for delivering the programme.

The department also spent R6.7-million on the South Africa 2020 Legends exhibition match involving 27 participants, R3.36-million on hospitality venues in Atlanta and Monterrey used to host meetings with investors, government officials and international partners. A R3-million budget was used on 294 official FIFA match tickets across three host cities for delegates, stakeholders and programme participants.

In total, 151 people travelled to Mexico and the United States as part of the programme, excluding the service provider team. The delegation included 18 government officials, 30 artists and cultural participants, 27 football legends, while 76 journalists, influencers, podcasters and football fans attended through sponsorship arrangements.

McKenzie rejects that hospitality spending funded parties

McKenzie rejected suggestions that the hospitality spending funded parties, saying the venues were working spaces where South Africa promoted investment, tourism, sport and future business opportunities.

“The FIFA World Cup was the single largest global sport, arts and culture platform of the year. Spending public money to position South Africa on such a platform is not a deviation from the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture’s mandate – it is exactly the mandate,” said McKenzie.

McKenzie also defended his personal travel costs, saying his own flights, accommodation and insurance amounted to R1.06-million over five weeks.

He said he used Uber and taxis instead of dedicated government drivers where possible and declined a R55 000 subsistence and travel allowance.

McKenzie dismissed allegations that family members travelled at taxpayers’ expense, saying none of their costs were paid by the department.

He further argued that private companies, including Brand South Africa, Coca-Cola, HONOR, Betway, Cell C and Old School, funded additional fans, journalists and influencers, reducing the financial burden on the state.

According to McKenzie, the department secured more than R5-million in sponsorships for the programme.

He maintained that the expenditure formed part of the government’s broader efforts to market South Africa internationally and attract tourism, investment and major sporting events.

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