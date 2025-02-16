Property company slaps Bobby Motaung  with R3.4m lawsuit

Kaizer Chiefs team mana­ger Bobby Motaung has been slapped with a R3.4-million lawsuit by a property company after he allegedly signed an agreement of sale to sell his shopping complex to it without disclosing that the commercial property owed creditors and SA Revenue Service (Sars) millions of rands.

As a result, the property company, GRC Property Investment, ended up paying more than the sale price of the property.

It has also inherited the debt of Motaung’s company with Sars, which is in the

north R700 000. In the court papers filed in the Johanessburg High Court last week, GRC said it entered into an agreement with Motaung’s company, Lakeshore, to purchase a shopping complex in Ormonde, southern Joburg, for R9.5-million.

