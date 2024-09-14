Property company with the lion’s share of state tenders faces probe

Probe to focus on top 10 highest paid landlords
16 state departments lease from SKG Africa and its associates
BEE partner accuses us of illegally obtaining documents
Mbisa claimed she was unable to answer our questions. She said this is because our questions are based on “privileged communications within the DPWI”.
“It would accordingly be highly irregular and inappropriate for us to now respond through your publication to what are, on your version, internal DPWI documents. We confirm that should DPWI wish to engage with us on any issue, we will be more than willing to do so.
“In addition, your possession of these documents is, to say the very least, most concerning. And we can only assume that they were illegally obtained, given your refusal to disclose your source. Consequently, any article published based on such illegally obtained documents, or any other such, would also be illegal. And, additionally, it would amount to a flagrant disregard of my rights and your obligations.
Threatened to sue
Mbisa also added a veil of threat.
“I reserve our rights to pursue damages against the newspaper and yourself should any unlawfully obtained information and/or defamatory information be published in respect of us,” she wrote in a statement to us.
Mabaso said the department was aware that “Jean du Plessis is a director/shareholder in both companies. According to our records, SKG Africa has another director/shareholder or BBBEE partner, Ms. Nonthuthuzelo Mbiza. Whilst Tacora has only Mr. Du Plessis.”
He said the department currently has five lease agreements with Tacora at R6.7-million per month.
SKG Africa under investigation by public protector
“According to our records, SKG Africa has a Level 1 BEE compliance. While Tacora Investments’ status is unknown.”
Mabaso also confirmed that they are aware that SKG Africa is under investigation by the public protector’s office.
“We are aware of a probe by the Public Protector. The department received a letter from the Public Protector in this regard. And the department is cooperating with them accordingly,” he said.
The minister also released a statement on Friday, announcing that he has roped in the Special Investigation Unit (SIU). He has asked its head, Advocate Andy Mothibi, to advocate for Presidential Proclamations that will investigate various allegations. These are allegations of mismanagement, irregular payments on lease contracts with private landlords. And also payment irregularities related to emergency day-to-day facility maintenance.
Du Plessis failed to answer three questions sent to him this week. The questions included his response to allegations that he was using Mbiza for BEE fronting. As well as who’s explaining on why he is signing off documents at SKG Africa. Lastly, on why Mbiza claims she is a majority shareholder.